Battlefield 2042 has been revealed, will release October 22

EA has just unveiled the next entry within its popular tactical shooter series. Battlefield 2042 is the series' first outing on new-gen consoles and it makes many bold new steps forward, as it introduces largescale 128-player battles and Specialists with fully customisable loadouts. It's planned to release on October 22 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series.

The game also makes a few changes that we can see being pretty divisive between fans. First of all the campaign has been scrapped completely and focus has been shifted exclusively to multiplayer. Secondly, there will be no cross-play between new-gen and last-gen consoles, as the 128-player battles are limited to those on newer hardware. Those on older machines will have the same maps, but these will be scaled down and limited to just 64 players.

Recently, we were able to attend a pre-reveal event for the shooter and we were able to speak to the games associate producer, Marie Granlund. You can read our first thoughts here. A reveal trailer for the game was also released and you can watch that above.