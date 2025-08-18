Battlefield 2042 gets massive update that features crossover event with Battlefield 6

HQ

Frankly, October 10 can't come soon enough. After two excellent beta weekends, it's clear that Battlefield Studios has developed a game that's worth being excited about, and that's why knowing we won't be able to play it again for another approximately seven weeks if all the more devastating.

Still there are ways to occupy your time and ways to further prepare for the coming launch of Battlefield 6. This includes returning to Battlefield 2042, to check out a new update that has landed and that offers crossover rewards with the coming next chapter of the series.

Known as the Road to Battlefield 6 update, this adds a big pass that's chock full of rewards that fans can earn and eventually use in Battlefield 6. Doing so simply requires playing Battlefield 2042, which is also being expanded with a reimagining of the beloved Iwo Jima map and with some new hardware too, including the KFS2000, the Lynx Sniper Rifle, and the A10 Warthog and SU-25M Frogfoot fighter jets.

The full pass offers 60 rewards but only 30 of them relate to Battlefield 6. As per the announcement X post, we're told these will be offered at the 8, 19, 30, 40, 49, and 60 tiers, all on the free pass and in tiers where multiple items will be handed out.

Still, with Iwo Jima now here, check out the Road to Battlefield 6 trailer below.