Battlefield 2042 delayed by a month

Several insiders this week have claimed that Battlefield 2042 will be delayed, and sure enough, late yesterday, this was officially confirmed. After a long period of strange silence from DICE considering that there was supposed to be a beta before Battlefield 2042 launches on October 22 - it now has been postponed by a month.

The new release date is November 19 and on the official Twitter account, the developers explains that they simply need more time as the pandemic has slowed the development down. To deliver a game without quality issues, this is simply a necessity.

There have been a lot of delays recently, and we assume we haven't seen the end of it yet either. During the last few days, we've seen games like Rocksmith+, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Total War: Warhammer III, and Sherlock Holmes Chapter One (for PS4/Xbox One) slip to 2022. At least Battlefield 2042 is still coming this year.