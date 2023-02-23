Battlefield 2042 coming soon to PlayStation Plus

HQ

Next month's "free games" for PlayStation Plus subscribers were announced during tonight's State of Play broadcast, and among the trio of titles we find everything from Swedish military action delivered by DICE to equally Swedish blocky adventures delivered by Mojang. Battlefield 2042 leads the charge for PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers, while Minecraft Dungeons and Code Vein are added for those with the lowest tier of Sony's service.

Then, for those with PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium, the following games will become available over the next month:



Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection



Rainbow Six Extraction



Immortals: Fenyx Rising



Ghostwire Tokyo



Tchia



Note that the latter, Tchia, will be available at the same time as it is released on March 21.