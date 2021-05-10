Call of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionPubg reportDoom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
Battlefield 2021

Battlefield 2021 will be revealed in June

Plans changed last week.

As I reported in April, EA was originally planning to unveil this year's Battlefield last week, but they changed at the very last minute. That has left many fans eagerly refreshing social media and Youtube in hope of a surprise trailer this week, but that won't be necessary.

The Battlefield Twitter account has posted the following cheeky, yet informative, message:

"Words that rhyme with Soon:

June
Boom"

Andy McNamara seemingly confirms that this message means we won't see the upcoming Battlefield game before June, so the leaked trailer audio and images have apparently changed EA's plans quite a lot. Now we'll just have to see what two game trailers 2WEI teased earlier today are for.

Battlefield 2021

