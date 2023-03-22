Battlefield 1943 and the Battlefield: Bad Company games to be removed from digital stores in April

HQ

It's been thirteen years since Battlefield: Bad Company 2 launched, but that hasn't stopped fans from continuing to beg DICE for a third game with the destructive crew. Well, not only will we at least not see Battlefield: Bad Company 3 for a long time, but we won't be able to enjoy the two games already out in the wild in their entirety much longer either.

DICE says that Battlefield 1943, Battlefield: Bad Company and Battlefield: Bad Company 2 are being removed from all digital stores on April 28. This happens in preparation for their online services ending on December 8, which means we'll only be able to enjoy the Bad Company games' single-player after that.