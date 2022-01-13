Battlefield 1 and V had more players than Battlefield 2042 on Steam yesterday

HQ

It's no secret that Battlefield 2042 hasn't exactly been a home-run for EA and DICE, with very mixed reviews and angry fans. This has led to people dropping off the action game, despite the big brand recognition and the fact that it was released less than two months ago.

A prime example of how dire it currently is, was shared on Twitter by the video game journalist Tom Henderson (check it out below). It turns out that both Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V had more concurrent players than Battlefield 2042 yesterday, and the latter even with a huge margin.

We'll have to wait and see if EA and DICE can change this and make the game a huge hit, but when gamers have start to leave in droves, it's usually not that easy to get them back.