BattleBit Remastered could remain in Early Access for the next four years

If you have joined the BattleBit Remastered craze as of late and are wondering when the game might be looking to shed its Early Access tag to debut as a complete project, this has been teased in a recent Reddit AMA with the developers.

When asked about the full 1.0 release, developer TheLiquidHorse noted that the game has been in development since 2016 and that it could remain in Early Access for four more years yet. But, one thing that won't happen is progress will not be wiped whenever the game makes the jump to a 1.0 build.

The developers also note that there will be more game modes coming in the future, including a hardcore mode that is still a while out, and on top of this, we can look forward to a progression overhaul with new items to plug the gaps, plus class updates to encourage people to play something other than the Medic, alongside Steam Deck support. There won't be any bigger lobbies as the server infrastructure won't support it, and likewise don't expect jets anytime soon, but this is still plenty of content to look forward to for this indie title.

Oh and for the console players out there, the door has been left open for a console release, but this won't be anytime soon either.

