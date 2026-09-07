Battle Vision Gamescom Preview: Personality Match

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When you think of colour matching games, your mind almost definitely immediately goes to something like Candy Crush. A game for people to swipe away at on their phones during a commute, or at home when they've got the latest Netflix mega hit in the background. I'll admit, I very much thought the same. Can colour-matching games have much personality outside of swapping jewels for candy? As it turns out, they can.

Battle Vision comes from the talented folks over at Capybara Games, and it has quite a story behind it. Initially designed as a game to be played on Netflix, Battle Vision Network was supposed to be an almost entirely different game. Then, Netflix changed its internal strategy, and Capybara was unfortunately let go as part of the new strategy. Battle Vision changed once again, but the end result is something the team is much happier with, and in my humble opinion, looks a lot better.

Battle Vision treats us to a backdrop of an intergalactic sports show. We'll play one of a handful of teams, taking them from zero to hero as they battle across various seasons of this colour-matching sport. The aim of the game is to match your colourful critters so they'll rush over to the enemy's board, dealing damage and scoring you points over a certain threshold to ensure you win the day. As you go through the season in the roguelite structure, you'll face tougher opponents and teams as you hunt for the grand prize. Fail, and you'll be sent back to square one, starting a new season as the plucky underdog.

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Win, and your story isn't over. The game's commentators will talk about you forging a sports dynasty, as you look to retain your title. The teams, characters, and sets of Battle Vision are brimming with creativity and personality. From a group of space wizards and their underlings, to failed mascots cursed to essentially fuse with their costumes, it feels like most of the ideas thrown out at the Capybara offices were given a chance to succeed, creating a zany cast of characters that makes you forget you're really just matching colours together.

There's a sense of depth beyond just matching in Battle Vision. Certain units/colours are more defensive if you match them together, while others are best sent off to go and get you some points. There are also special characters with their own unique abilities, which add even more to the gameplay. It's something that lets you pick it up easily, starting with you only needing to score ten points or so before you get to advance, and then as the challenge progresses, the amount of points climbs up, signifying you facing tougher and tougher teams along your rise to the top.

What I like most about Battle Vision's approach to colour matching - besides the personality in its visuals and character designs - is the tactical element it adds to gameplay. You're not trying to build up a big move that sees all your colours disappear from the screen like when you finally get the perfect line piece in Tetris. You're instead manoeuvring the pieces you've got with limited moves, strategizing perhaps a few turns ahead in order to make sure that you've got the best chance possible of winning your game. As someone who loves puzzlers but hasn't always been involved in colour matching games, this sense of a tactical edge really appealed to me when checking Battle Vision out. You also don't have to be a tactical master to have fun with the game. With its roguelike structure, you get to upgrade your teams as you keep going, earning currency and heightening your chances of finally raising that trophy.

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If I had a dollar for every unexpected roguelite about a seasonal sporting event I'd played this year, I'd have two dollars. It's not much, but it is strange it happened twice. Star Wars: Galactic Racer's seasonal racing and Battle Vision's intergalactic sporting event are entirely different, but they both manage to bring an unexpected twist to their respective genres that feel entirely refreshing. Battle Vision might be designed for short sessions, but I can easily see myself playing it for hours on end after telling myself I'll jump in for just one session.