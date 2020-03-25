LIVE

Star Wars Battlefront II

Battle of Scarif delayed for Star Wars Battlefront II

With the development team now working from home, the content schedule has slipped just a little.

There has been a lot of talk about The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, and how bad/good they actually are. But there is one thing most Star Wars fans seem to agree on - and that is that the second half of Rogue One is the best thing Disney has made with the franchise so far.

And that, of course, includes the wonderful Battle of Scarif, where the Rebels fights bravely in a tropical paradise against hordes of Stormtroopers, AT-ATs and whatnot. This battle was added to the first Star Wars Battlefront and it was also supposed to be added to Star Wars Battlefront II. But, yadda-yadda-corona (as you're probably are used to hearing these days), the content has been delayed.

The developer had the following to share on the official Sub-Reddit:

The Star Wars team have now moved away from our office setup and into our homes.

Work continues on the game but the adjustment from the office environment into our homes has caused some knock-on effects to our workflows. We're currently streamlining these processes and adapting as we move forward.

As a result of this, we have decided to move the release of the Battle on Scarif Update to Mid-April. This is our new target time-frame but as the situation continues to develop, we will keep you posted on any further timing adjustments.

It's worth pointing out that it's more than just The Battle of Scarif that is being added and we can also look forward to a few other things being added to the game. Among the coming additions is the fact that "Co-Op and Heroes Vs Villains will be receiving some additional locations and we can confirm that there will be some new hero and villain appearances arriving as well".

Star Wars Battlefront II

