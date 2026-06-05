Battle it out with your friends in a brawler inspired by Japanese theatre with Bunraku

Last night at the Latin American Games Showcase, a host of games developed by studios from across South America were presented, and amongst the many multiplayer titles on show at what is now known as 'Friendslop', the offering from Colombia's Efecto Studios stood out for opting for a multiplayer genre that is less common these days: the brawler.

Bunraku, as the title is called, is a fighting game inspired by the Japanese puppet theatre of the same name and takes you and up to eight friends, in both local and online modes, into wild platform battles controlling characters inspired by ninjas, samurais and geishas. Combat requires mastering sword strikes on the run, precision parries and powerful ninjutsu, combining the action with a performance in front of a live audience that reacts dynamically to every hit.

Bunraku is currently available for an open playtest on Steam, which will run until 14 June, but there is still no firm release date. However, if you're interested in the game, don't miss the trailer and screenshots below.