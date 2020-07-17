Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated gets an accolades trailer

You're watching Advertisements

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated is a remake of an old action-adventure classic that was released late June, where you rely on the yellow spongy fella and his friends to save Bikini Bottom from Plankton's rogue robots. And now, THQ Nordic and Purple Lamp Studios want to appreciate all the good words both from media and fans with an accolades trailer. It shows some good scores from some major outlets (no Gamereactor though, pity) and positive comments from fans.

While it has mixed reviews from critics, but Metacritic shows that it's loved by most fans. You can also check our review of the game here, and said trailer above.