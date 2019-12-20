Battle for Azeroth: Visions of N'Zoth goes live January 15

Starting January 15, prepare to take on the corruption brought about by N'Zoth during an all-new update for World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth, bringing us a Horrific Vision as we recruit the help of two new allied races - the fox-like Vulpera and the crafty Mechagnomes.

Delving into the nightmares within Ny'alotha, the Walking city, an all-new 12-boss raid will see players confront an array of enemies, face all-new horrors, and ultimately go face to face with N'Zoth in a battle for Azeroth's survival.

The first of the five raids will unlock on January 22 and will have Normal and Heroic difficulties. The second raid will unlock the week after, on the 29, and two more will unlock throughout the month of February, with the final one unlocking in the second week of March.

Not long after the release of the Visions of N'Zoth content update, Battle of Azeroth Season 4 will begin, including a new season of PvP action, reward updates, and a new seasonal affix in Mythic Keystone dungeons.

For more details like specific raid unlock times, head this way. Will you be diving into the battle and challenging N'Zoth?

