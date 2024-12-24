Battle Aces teases more beta phases, improved matchmaking in 2025

HQ

Action-RTS Battle Aces gave us an early look at its fast-paced gameplay earlier this year, and players flocked to check out some robotic combat in Uncapped Games' exciting new title. Now the year is winding down to a close, Battle Aces has got an update for us celebrating the year's end and telling us what the future holds in 2025.

First off, Uncapped Games highlighted what players enjoyed most about the gameplay. 51% enjoyed the fast-paced action, with 38% liking the resource management, and 32% enjoying competitive decision-making.

On the other hand, where there are areas for improvement, 33% of players wanted tutorial improvements, and 23% of players were noticing that matches became repetitive over time. Uncapped Games seeks to fix these errors in a new beta phase coming in 2025.

There's also planned improvements to 2v2 matchmaking, as well as a whole host of other changes coming to Battle Aces in the near future. Check out the full blog post here.