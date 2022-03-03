Cookies

Rocket League

Batmobile has arrived in Rocket League

The package will be around until March 8.

The Batman premieres this week, and this time it's a brand new Caped Crusader we're meeting - which means he also brings a new car. This time it's an upgraded classic American muscle car, which looks very intimidating. And this Batmobile has now been announced for Rocket League. You will get it by buying The Batman Bundle for 1100 credits and this gives you:

• Batmobile (2022) Body (Dominus Hitbox)
• Batmobile (2022) Engine Audio
• Dark Knight Matte Paint Finish
• Batmobile (2022) Wheels
• Batmobile (2022) Boost
• Batmobile (2022) Trail
• Reel Life Decal
• The Batman Goal Explosion

These items can only be equipped on the Batmobile, except for Goal Explosion which can be used with other cars as well. This package will be available until March 8, so hurry up and get it if you want to be able to score goals in the coolest way possible.

