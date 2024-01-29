Batman won't appear in Superman: Legacy

HQ

It looks like James Gunn is taking a Man of Steel type approach with the upcoming Superman: Legacy, as the co-DC Studios boss and writer/director of the first film to be debut in the DC Universe has confirmed that we won't be seeing any Batman in this upcoming film, and that the focus will be predominantly and first and foremost Superman himself.

When answering a fan question about whether or not Batman will make an appearance in the film on Threads, Gunn simply replied: "Well he can't appear in Superman Legacy because he's not in the script."

It is currently unclear who will be donning the cowl as the Dark Knight in the DC Universe, as no actor has been cast for the role just yet, and likewise it was originally said that Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader was part of the DC Elsewhere universe, meaning he was not part of the core evolving universe of events.

Who do you think should take on the role of Batman in the DC Universe?