Batman to be commemorated on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next week

It's actually a very rare feat for a fictional character to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. While we see all manner of actors, directors, and filmmakers getting commemorated on the iconic landmark, fictional creations receiving the treatment happen infrequently at best.

Some of the most iconic names that have been added include Bugs Bunny, Shrek, Kermit the Frog, Mickey Mouse, The Simpsons, and even Godzilla quite recently. Now a member of the Justice League is joining this illustrious company.

Variety notes that Batman will be getting his own star and seemingly becoming the first superhero to receive the treatment too. The Caped Crusader's star ceremony will be held on September 26, and while no attending names have been mentioned, we wouldn't be surprised to see some of the folk who have brought him to life knocking about.