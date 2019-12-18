Batman: The Telltale Series' Shadows Edition confirmed

Earlier this week there were reports that an early press release had leaked Batman: The Telltale Series' new Shadows Edition, and now this has been confirmed by a new press release we've received, with Telltale and Athlon Games launching the new edition right now.

This comes with a "noir-style" visual approach and a graphical upgrade, both of which should make the game shine, and there's even new noir DLC on top of the base game.

You can get this new package on PC, PS4, and Xbox One right now, but it's hitting Nintendo Switch "in the near future". What's more is that those who have the base game can add Shadows Mode as standalone DLC for a small cost.

Telltale and Athlon Games struck a deal earlier this year to include both series of Batman and The Wolf Among Us, and now we get to see Batman's first series in action once again after it kicked off in 2016.

"We're excited to be able to build and continue the legacy of this iconic Telltale Games franchise by launching The NEW Telltale Batman Shadows Edition today," said Brian Waddle, Chief Revenue Officer at Telltale. "For the holiday season, we wanted to offer fans old and new a fun twist on the series with the first of many planned initiatives. All of us at Telltale are working hard to build a great studio, delivering great content. We hope everyone will stay tuned for more announcements in the coming months and, for now, enjoy playing in the Shadows."

Will this be your first time playing?