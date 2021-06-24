Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Batman: The Enemy Within

Batman: The Enemy Within headlines July's Games with Prime line-up

Subscribers can also claim exclusive content for Valorant, FIFA 21, and Sea of Thieves.

Batman has returned once again to headline next month's Games with Prime line-up. In June, subscribers were offered Batman: The Telltale Series and in July it's Batman: The Enemy Within that is being made available. Along with The Enemy Within, subscribers can also claim RAD, The Wanderer: Frankenstein's Creature, Tales of the Neon Sea, Automachef, and Portal Dogs in July.

That's not all Prime members can look forward to in the coming month, as there is plenty of exclusive content that can be claimed in popular games such as Valorant, League of Legends, and Sea of Thieves. In League of Legends, for example, players can claim various Mystery Skin Shards, and in Valorant, they can receive an exclusive Anniversary Drop which is said to contain an exclusive EP 2 Formation Player Card.

What do you think of this month's offerings?

Batman: The Enemy Within

