Batman takes up six of the nine spots in the best-selling comics of 2025 list

HQ

Now that we're officially into the New Year, we have a good idea as to what the best-selling comics of 2025 looked like. As per Bleeding Cool, a list has been compiled with information taken from sales data provided by comic stores, and the information paints a pretty clear picture that DC is king in this market.

The list spans the nine best-selling comics of 2025 and out of these nine, seven are DC products even if you could argue that eight belong to the brand. On top of this, the other bit of data that is evident is that Batman is the consumer's favourite superhero by a long margin, as in total Batman pops up in six of the slots. It does get a tad weird for two of the best-selling comics, as Deadpool/Batman #1 (the biggest comic of the year) and Batman/Deadpool #1 (the third biggest) are collaborations between Marvel and DC where Bats isn't technically the singular main star of the show. But still, the Caped Crusader's name is on the front cover, so that's evidence enough.

The other projects that made the list include Invincible Universe Battle Beast #1 from Image Comics in fourth, DC K.O. #1 in fifth, and Absolute Flash #1 in eighth. Beyond this, there is no data, but no doubt Batman (and DC's Absolute universe) appear many more times.

This is an ad: