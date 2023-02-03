Batman spin-off series The Penguin to run for eight episodes, says Colin Farrell

James Gunn and Peter Safran's new plan for DC's future is now clear and well underway. DC Studios bosses have segregated the projects in the pipeline into two parts: those that are part of the DC Cinematic Universe and the standalone spin-offs. One of those that are categorised in the latter group would be The Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson, which also featured Colin Farrell in a ton of make-up to briefly play Oswald Cobblepot, who we all know as the Penguin.

Well, it turns out that Farrell will be able to continue exploring the character in a TV series focusing on the Penguin's rise to power after the assassination of crime lord Falcone in The Batman. And now we know that said series will consist of eight episodes, as revealed by the actor on the Variety 'Awards Circuit Podcast':

"It's going to be an eight-part thing around Oz's rise to power, filling that power vacuum created when Falcone was killed. Matt's idea was to have the Penguin show begin about a week after the end of the Batman film. And if it works, if the trajectory is interesting, and the audience goes for it, and we do our jobs right, the second Penguin feature will pick up where the HBO show will end."

Filming on The Penguin begins on 28 February, so it will be a while before we see Colin Farrel as Batman's nemesis again.