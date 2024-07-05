Batman Ninja takes on a twisted version of the Justice League in new trailer

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League has just revealed its first teaser trailer, and it seems that Batman will once more have to take on the rest of the Justice League as he's travelled to a world where they're not exactly defenders of peace.

Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, Aquaman, and The Flash have all been given their own Batman Ninja makeover, and while we didn't get to see much of the action in the short trailer, considering the previous Batman Ninja movie was a critical hit, our hopes are high.

Check out the Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League trailer below and let us know what you think: