The 2018 anime movie Batman Ninja is getting a sequel. The film saw Batman, his allies and enemies transported from Gotham City to Feudal Japan, where he had to find his way home.

The new film, Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League, will likely take a jump forward in time. We only have the announcement to go from right now, which was made on Warner Bros. Japan's website. Some more information is expected to come in early July, at Anime Expo 2024.

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League will see the return of Koichi Yamadera as Batman, and it will also see a lot of returning staff who worked on the original.