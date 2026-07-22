Batman: Knightfall Part I will officially premiere in late August

When DC and Warner Bros. initially showed off a look at the first part of its animated adaptation of the iconic Knightfall saga of Batman comics, what was immediately clear was the project did not yet have a premiere date. This has now changed as we know when to expect Batman Knightfall Part I: Knightfall (yes, that's the title of this first chapter...).

The premiere date has been set for August 25, with this being when the animated movie will arrive on digital platforms around the world. When this day does come about, you'll be able to witness the events of the first portion of the lengthy comic saga, including seeing Bane steadily make an impact on Gotham City before eventually breaking the Batman.

For a taste of what's to come, you can see a trailer for Part I of this animated project below. But the big question is, will you be watching it yourself when it premieres in a month?