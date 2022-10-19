Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Batman joins Minecraft in new DLC

And he is getting company from Harley Quinn, The Penguin and others.

Thanks to DC and Noxcrew, we're about to visit a new version of Gotham City as a pretty massive Batman DLC package has been announced for Minecraft. Mojang says we can look forward to "Claw your way between blocky rooftops or speed the Batmobile past iconic locations like Wayne Tower and the Monarch Theater".

Batman alone wouldn't be too exciting without super villains, which fortunately enough are also confirmed. The usual suspect have been revealed like Harley Quinn, The Joker and The Penguin, but there will be more to discover while we are helping Alfred Pennyworth with an important mission.

Check out the trailer below as well as some screenshots.

0
Minecraft: Xbox 360 EditionScore

Minecraft: Xbox 360 Edition
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"Time disappears in Minecraft. It is an absorbing experience, one that demands just one more minute in perpetuity."

1
MinecraftScore

Minecraft
REVIEW. Written by Jesper Karlsson | GR Sweden

"I would like to compare Minecraft to my favourite TV show of all times - Seinfeld. It's a game about nothing."



