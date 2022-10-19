Batman joins Minecraft in new DLC

HQ

Thanks to DC and Noxcrew, we're about to visit a new version of Gotham City as a pretty massive Batman DLC package has been announced for Minecraft. Mojang says we can look forward to "Claw your way between blocky rooftops or speed the Batmobile past iconic locations like Wayne Tower and the Monarch Theater".

Batman alone wouldn't be too exciting without super villains, which fortunately enough are also confirmed. The usual suspect have been revealed like Harley Quinn, The Joker and The Penguin, but there will be more to discover while we are helping Alfred Pennyworth with an important mission.

Check out the trailer below as well as some screenshots.