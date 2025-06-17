Batman is James Gunn's "biggest issue in all of DC right now"

HQ

Unfortunately, it seems that The Batman: Part II might be further delayed and DCU boss James Gunn has repeatedly said that there isn't even a script ready yet, which means that the October 2027 premiere is probably not as firm as one might have hoped.

Fortunately, there are other Batman adventures in the pipeline, as the DCU will have its own version of the hero, but creating something truly great isn't easy. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Gunn explains that it's his biggest headache at the moment:

"Batman's my biggest issue in all of DC right now, personally. And it's not - I'm not writing Batman, but I am working with the writer of Batman and trying to get it right, because he's incredibly important to DC, as is Wonder Woman. So outside of the stuff that I'm doing in the projects that are actively going, our two priorities are finishing our Wonder Woman and our Batman scripts."

Gunn even goes into a bit of detail on what his Batman should be like, saying:

"I'm not interested in a funny, campy Batman, really."

Movie stars have been lining up for a year in the hope of being chosen to play Batman, but so far casting doesn't seem to have started, and who actually gets the role will continue to be discussed on social media for a long time to come.