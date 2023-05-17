Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

Batman is getting a massive Lego Batcave

It comes with villans, secrets, vehicles, cool gadgets and Alfred Pennyworth.

It's been quite a while since we got a new Lego Batman game or movie, but fortunately, DC and Lego hasn't forgotten about this charming version of the Dark Knight. Therefore, they have now announced a a Lego set called The Batcave, which comes with pretty much anything a Batman fan could ever want with design based on the movie Batman Returns.

This includes several figures based on Bruce Wayne, Albert Pennyworth and some mischievous villains (including Catwoman). The cave has plenty of secrets, a Batmobile and of course also gadgets and a Batsuit ready for action - all built in a giant Batman themed box.

Check out the short video in the tweet below for a presentation of this massive 3981 pieces big set, which can be pre-ordered over here for a measly $399.99 (with a release on June 8).

