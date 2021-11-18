Batman, Harry Potter and Bugs Bunny's fighting game to be revealed soon

A few weeks ago, rumours started swirling about Warner Bros. making a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate-inspired platform fighter with a bunch of its own beloved characters. Now it seems like we're close to the official reveal.

Both Looney Tunes and Tom & Jerry have posted mysterious images of scenes where some characters have been cut out along with a message asking Warner Bros. Games where they've gone on Twitter. Not exactly something you do just for fun, so the only question now is if we'll have to wait until The Game Awards at 1 AM GMT / 2 AM CET on December 10 or if it'll be officially unveiled even sooner.

Which characters just have to be part of the roster?