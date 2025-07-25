Batman fights Conquistadores in Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires

We've had Batman Ninja, now it seems time for the bat to take on the culture of another historical society in Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires.

This film sees a young Aztec in the role of Batman. After seeing his father die and his land overrun by Conquistadores, Aztec Batman trains to become the greatest warrior ever known, protecting himself with bat-like armour against the firepower of the invading enemies.

Catwoman is also on the Aztec side, as she fights one of the lieutenants of the main villain Cortez, slicing off a portion of his face in the trailer and giving us our Two-Face. The Joker also appears as another Conquistador, and we get Poison Ivy showing up as some kind of Aztec god.

Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires premieres on the 19th of September on digital. Check out the trailer below: