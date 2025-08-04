Batman could have shown up in The Sandman's finale

HQ

While many know DC for its superheroes, be it Superman, Batman, or Wonder Woman, the comic company also has a slate of quirkier options too, be it Constantine or even Neil Gaiman's The Sandman. That's important to note because it does mean - and in the comics has meant - that these quirky and more traditional characters have met.

There was apparently a world where this also stretched into Netflix's adaptation of The Sandman. The show, which concluded last week after a lengthy wait for its second and final season, wrapped up with a funeral scene for a character that for the sake of spoilers we will not directly mention for the moment.

According to showrunner Allan Heinberg, this funeral may have been the place for various DC heroes to make their appearance, including The Dark Knight himself, specifically the version from 2022's The Batman.

Speaking with ComicBookMovie.com, Heinberg stated: "We talked about, 'Does Robert Pattinson want to come to the funeral?' Briefly, we did discuss that, but only briefly."

In the comics, during the funeral, various popular DC characters do make an appearance, including Batman and even Clark Kent. With the uncertainty surrounding who the DC Universe's Batman will be, no doubt that made it all the more complex to bring Bats to The Sandman's conclusion.