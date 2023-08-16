Batman: Arkham Trilogy set for Switch in October

While Rocksteady is seemingly still very hard at work on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the developer is also gearing up to bring its Batman: Arkham Trilogy to the Nintendo Switch later this autumn.

While the announcement was made during the most recent Direct broadcast, we now have the firm release date for the collection of video games, with this being October 13, 2023.

To mark this announcement, a new piece of artwork has been shared that highlights the trilogy, with this coming from comic creator, Christian Ward. Check it out below, as well as a trailer for the Switch versions of the games. .