Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Batman: Arkham Trilogy

Batman: Arkham Trilogy set for Switch in October

You will soon be able to experience Rocksteady's Dark Knight titles.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

While Rocksteady is seemingly still very hard at work on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the developer is also gearing up to bring its Batman: Arkham Trilogy to the Nintendo Switch later this autumn.

While the announcement was made during the most recent Direct broadcast, we now have the firm release date for the collection of video games, with this being October 13, 2023.

To mark this announcement, a new piece of artwork has been shared that highlights the trilogy, with this coming from comic creator, Christian Ward. Check it out below, as well as a trailer for the Switch versions of the games. .

Batman: Arkham Trilogy
HQ

Related texts



Loading next content