Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Batman: Arkham Trilogy

Batman: Arkham Trilogy gets a launch trailer

The suit used by Robert Pattinson in The Batman will be added as an extra bonus.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

While we're still waiting for Rocksteady's next title, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which launches in February - it is now time to return to the studio's most famous franchise as Batman: Arkham Trilogy launches for Switch on Friday.

We have now gotten the launch trailer for this collection, which includes Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight - of which none have been released previously for Switch. Rocksteady Studios and Warner also has a little surprise (in theory at least, as it leaked last month) for us, namely "the new Batman character suit inspired by the Warner Bros Pictures hit film The Batman, which will be available exclusively in Batman: Arkham Knight on Nintendo Switch at launch (Dec. 1) and available in Batman: Arkham Knight on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC beginning Dec. 15."

Check out the trailer below:

HQ
Batman: Arkham Trilogy

Related texts



Loading next content