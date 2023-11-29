Batman: Arkham Trilogy gets a launch trailer

HQ

While we're still waiting for Rocksteady's next title, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which launches in February - it is now time to return to the studio's most famous franchise as Batman: Arkham Trilogy launches for Switch on Friday.

We have now gotten the launch trailer for this collection, which includes Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight - of which none have been released previously for Switch. Rocksteady Studios and Warner also has a little surprise (in theory at least, as it leaked last month) for us, namely "the new Batman character suit inspired by the Warner Bros Pictures hit film The Batman, which will be available exclusively in Batman: Arkham Knight on Nintendo Switch at launch (Dec. 1) and available in Batman: Arkham Knight on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC beginning Dec. 15."

Check out the trailer below: