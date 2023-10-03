Batman: Arkham Trilogy gets a last minute delay to December

HQ

Back in August, Rocksteady revealed that Batman: Arkham Trilogy was set to launch on the 13th of October. Turns out, that was a very unlucky date for them.

Because the British studio has delayed Batman: Arkham Trilogy on the Nintendo Switch to the 1st of December. Yep. The game that was supposed to launch in ten days is now approximately two months away. We're told "More time is needed to bring players the best possible experience on Nintendo Switch", so the developers aren't following in the footsteps of Alan Wake 2, Alone in the Dark and Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden by saying it's not smart to release a game around the same time as Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder and the other highly anticipated games this October and November.