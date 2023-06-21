Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Batman: Arkham Trilogy

Batman: Arkham Trilogy coming to Nintendo Switch this Autumn

Become a handheld version of vengeance.

The Batman: Arkham games are coming to Nintendo Switch this Autumn, as announced at today's Nintendo Direct.

Batman: Arkham Origins won't be included in the trilogy, but as that game was not made by Rocksteady it is understandable as to why it didn't make the cut. However, Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight will all be playable.

We don't have a more specific release date, but Autumn 2023 is already looking stacked for Nintendo. Check out the trailer below and let us know if you'll be heading back to Arkham later this year.

HQ

