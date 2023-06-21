Batman: Arkham Trilogy coming to Nintendo Switch this Autumn

The Batman: Arkham games are coming to Nintendo Switch this Autumn, as announced at today's Nintendo Direct.

Batman: Arkham Origins won't be included in the trilogy, but as that game was not made by Rocksteady it is understandable as to why it didn't make the cut. However, Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight will all be playable.

We don't have a more specific release date, but Autumn 2023 is already looking stacked for Nintendo. Check out the trailer below and let us know if you'll be heading back to Arkham later this year.