English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Batman: Arkham Shadow

Batman: Arkham Shadow to get New Game+ in January

Alongside some new lore, and other improvements in the lead-up to next year.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Batman: Arkham Shadow proved to be a surprisingly successful return to the Arkham series. While we never thought we'd see the bat succeed in VR, that's exactly what Camouflaj managed to achieve with this Arkham prequel.

And, the work isn't quite done there, as more updates over the next few months have been outlined via a post on Meta Quest's official social media accounts. In November, we've seen various UX improvements, additional game over scenes, and various bug fixes, improvements, etc.

In December, new localised VO is coming for German, French, Italian, Spanish (LATAM), Spanish (Spain), Korean and Japanese speakers, as well as additional challenge maps, and a character viewer.

Next year, in January, players will get access to New Game+, new challenge maps, and lore-expanding post-credits scenes. So, if you thought your days of getting a workout by punching goons was over, you were dead wrong. Check out our thoughts on Batman: Arkham Shadow here.

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Related texts

0
Batman: Arkham ShadowScore

Batman: Arkham Shadow
REVIEW. Written by Petter Hegevall

The Batman comes face to face with the Rat King and with a Meta Quest 3 on his head, Hegevall has taken part in the best licensed game of the year so far...



Loading next content