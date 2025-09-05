Batman: Arkham Shadow sequel confirmed by voice actor

HQ

When Batman: Arkham Shadow was first revealed, there was a great cheer followed by immediate deflation when fans found out it was a VR game. Then, when it launched and people loved it, they were back on the Arkham VR train, which means we can safely talk about a sequel being confirmed without shrouding it in generic Batman: Arkham terms.

As spotted by UploadVR, in a conversation with Culture Combine at Fan Expo Chicago 25, voice actor Mark Rolston confirmed that another Batman: Arkham VR game would be on the way. When asked about differences in working with big IPs, Rolston said that "in the Blade Runner game, I was a voiceover, but for Spider-Man, I do complete motion capture, voice, and everything...Same thing with the Batman Arkham Shadow VR game. We're about to start another one of those. I play Commissioner Gordon."

If Rolston is about to start performing for the new Batman: Arkham VR game, we doubt it'll be releasing quite soon. But, it's comforting for fans to know the Batman: Arkham legacy continues, even if it's on a platform they might not have expected. Now all they need is for Rocksteady to unveil a new Batman game and all will seem well again.