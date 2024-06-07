Batman: Arkham Shadow sees Gotham run by rats

HQ

Batman: Arkham Shadow unveiled a new CGI trailer at Summer Game Fest tonight. While we've still not seen how exactly we'll be gliding around Gotham as the Caped Crusader, we did get some more story details.

As teased in the first trailer, the Ratcatcher appears to be our main antagonist, letting his rodent minions take over the city. We also got to see some other Batman characters as well as the world's greatest detective, such as Commissioner Gordon and Barbara Gordon.

Check out the trailer below to see if you can spot any Easter eggs: