English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Batman: Arkham Shadow

Batman: Arkham Shadow reaches 1 million players

Not bad for a VR-only game.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's rare that we see a VR game reach a substantial level of popularity, but the recent return to the Batman: Arkham series has managed to cross 1 million players. At the very least, that's the number of players who have managed to score the first achievement in the game.

This data comes from the Twitter/X account QuestWithMatt, which also showed the figures for Skydance's Behemoth and Metro: Awakening. Just under 50,000 people unlocked the first achievement for Behemoth and just over 40,000 unlocked Metro: Awakening's first achievement on Quest.

This shows just how popular Batman: Arkham Shadow is, at least on Meta Quest. The dark knight's latest outing managed to earn some great reviews (including our own), which is likely to explain why it has gained such popularity.

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Related texts

0
Batman: Arkham ShadowScore

Batman: Arkham Shadow
REVIEW. Written by Petter Hegevall

The Batman comes face to face with the Rat King and with a Meta Quest 3 on his head, Hegevall has taken part in the best licensed game of the year so far...



Loading next content