Batman: Arkham Shadow reaches 1 million players

HQ

It's rare that we see a VR game reach a substantial level of popularity, but the recent return to the Batman: Arkham series has managed to cross 1 million players. At the very least, that's the number of players who have managed to score the first achievement in the game.

This data comes from the Twitter/X account QuestWithMatt, which also showed the figures for Skydance's Behemoth and Metro: Awakening. Just under 50,000 people unlocked the first achievement for Behemoth and just over 40,000 unlocked Metro: Awakening's first achievement on Quest.

This shows just how popular Batman: Arkham Shadow is, at least on Meta Quest. The dark knight's latest outing managed to earn some great reviews (including our own), which is likely to explain why it has gained such popularity.