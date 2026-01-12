Batman: Arkham Origins is getting the Hot Toys treatment

HQ

When we talk about the highly acclaimed Batman: Arkham games, we often refer to them as the Arkham trilogy, and Rocksteady Studios themselves usually only mention Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight. It's therefore not surprising that many people have completely forgotten that a fourth game was also released in 2013 called Batman: Arkham Origins.

It was developed by WB Games Montréal and received fairly good reviews across the board - even if it didn't quite measure up to Rocksteady's titles. Not even Warner themselves seem willing to acknowledge this somewhat forgotten release, which is why it's so encouraging that they are finally willing to give this title some love.

Together with Hot Toys, manufacturer of what are probably the most impressive collectible figures on the market, it has now been announced that the Arkham Origins version of Batman will be released as a 1/6 scale statue with "a newly developed masked head with two interchangeable lower face sculpts that showcase both his brooding look and determined, clenched-teeth expression."

We can additionally look forward to a costume "faithfully recreated according to the game's bulky and armored yet practical design, featuring a newly developed Batsuit with gray and black full-body armor layered over an undersuit on the muscular body." And it gets even better, because the package also includes:

"A pair of Heavy Gauntlets, boots, a utility belt, and a wire-embedded cape complete his outfit. The figure also includes a pair of Shock Gloves armor plates that feature translucent blue lightning effects to showcase their electrified impact. Coming with seven interchangeable hands, including fists, open gesture hands, and weapon-holding hands, collectors are able to display him with dynamic poses."

The price tag is set at £232 / €267 with delivery planned for the first half of 2027. If this sounds like something for you, you can already head over to Sideshow to pre-order your copy, read further information, and check out more images.