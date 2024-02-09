Batman: Arkham Knight player count jumps by 50% thanks to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

HQ

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League hasn't exactly been the launch Rocksteady had hoped for. With players finding the new live-service title to be an overall middling experience, it seems that many are longing for the nostalgia of the old Arkham games.

As reported by True Trophies, Batman: Arkham Knight has seen a player jump of 50% in the weeks leading to and following the launch of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. While Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League might focus on different characters, it is a direct sequel to Batman: Arkham Knight, so there's a clear connection between the two games.

Some believe that people have been playing Batman: Arkham Knight to prepare for the latest Rocksteady game, while others claim it is a palette cleanser after the experience of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Why do you think people have been playing Arkham Knight?