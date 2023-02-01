Batman Arkham developer critiques James Gunn's DC plans

HQ

A former Batman Arkham developer has critiqued James Gunn's new strategy for the DC universe, which will have actors play their character in movies, shows, and video games.

The developer, Del Walker, said on Twitter that James Gunn has lost his mind if he thinks Hollywood can outdo the performance of voice actors, making reference to Tara Strong's Harley Quinn portrayal specifically.

Walker also spoke about how the work of voice actors can involve them reading 600 lines of dialogue to only have 20 appear in the game, and it seems the developer doubts that Hollywood actors will have the patience or ability to make their skills work in a video game.

What do you think? Are you excited about the possibility of Robert Pattinson voicing Batman in a game, or Ezra Miller as the Flash?