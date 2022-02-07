Cookies

Batman: Arkham Collection

Batman: Arkham Collection might be coming to Nintendo Switch

The same retailer who shared this information also listed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Switch before it was announced.

Back in September 2019, a collection named Batman: Arkham Collection was released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It included 3 games: Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight. Now a French retailer WTT informs us that the collection is heading to Nintendo Switch on August 31st, 2022, and costs €59.99.

According to VGC, WTT previously listed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt coming to Nintendo Switch before it was actually announced. For this reason we might have something here in terms of Batman: Arkham Collection as well.

If this turns out to be true, are you ready to go through these 3 classic games once more, this time on the go? Leave your comments below.

