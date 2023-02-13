Batman and Ezra Miller take centre stage in The Flash trailer

The rebooting of the DC Extended Universe isn't the only reason why we've waited so long for The Flash, but Ezra Miller and Warner Bros. Discovery are friends again, so let's celebrate with the movie's first doozy trailer.

That's coming from a guy that hasn't really liked a DC movie since Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy, but with the trailer confirming timeline screw-ups possibly ending the world, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton reprising their roles as Batman, Supergirl and a bunch of other references to the soon to not be canon movies and you can at least consider me curious.

How about you?