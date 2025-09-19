Batman #1 becomes the no.1 selling comic of 2025 in just two weeks

HQ

At the time of writing, tomorrow is the 20th of September. A pretty normal day for everyone who doesn't stalk the streets of Gotham at night, as that date also marks Batman Day. What better way to celebrate than with the reveal that the new Batman #1 comic has sold over 500,000 comics.

This was announced by the comic's publisher and picked up on by The Hollywood Reporter. Batman #1 is a relaunch of the Batman story, complete with fresh takes on the classic hero and his villains from writer Matt Fraction and artist Jorge Jiménez. It launched on the 3rd of September and has since sold out.

Another lot of prints are coming, and expected to arrive on the 15th of October in storefronts. Selling 500,000 units might not sound like a lot to people who look at the millions of games sold every week or so, but in the comics world it's enough to score Batman #1 the number one spot in comic sales for 2025, with it being unlikely anything will knock it from its top spot.

This is an ad: