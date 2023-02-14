Batgirl's Leslie Grace has spoken out about the film's cancellation

HQ

Leslie Grace, star of the scrapped HBO Max Batgirl film, has spoken about DC Studios' co-CEO Peter Safran's comments that the film was unreleasable.

Grace confirmed she had not spoken to Safran or co-CEO James Gunn, but had seen the film and disagreed with the comments made, as per Variety.

She said: "I got to see the film as far as it got to; the film wasn't complete by the time that it was tested.

"They were at the beginning of the editing process, and they were cut off because of everything going on at the company.

"The film that I got to see - the scenes that were there - was incredible."

Grace also spoke about her hopes for Batgirl's future in the DCU.

She continued: "We've definitely had conversations about Batgirl's future and how Batgirl can make a resurgence.

"We'll just see where that takes us; I can't say one way or the other if that is a reality at this point.

"The last thing I would want to do is give folks any kind of inkling of something that I have not much control over - as we've learned."

As it stands, neither Gunn nor Safran has made any comment about Grace once again reprising the role in the upcoming reinvented DC Universe.