Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Gotham Knights

Batgirl reminds us of the Arkham games in Gotham Knights trailer

Barbara Gordon's fighting style sure seems a lot like Batman's. Not that we're complaining.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Warner Bros. had already detailed both Robin and Nightwing in trailers dedicated to two of the three male playable characters in Gotham Knights, so it wasn't especially surprising when the developers promised we'd see more of Batgirl at San Diego Comic Con. The show has finally started, and the studio has delivered on its word.

The new trailer puts the spotlight on Batgirl, and it's safe to say her fighting style seems far closer to the Arkham games' Batman than Nightwing, Robin and the yet to be this detailed Red Hood do.

HQ
Gotham Knights

Related texts



Loading next content