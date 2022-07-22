Batgirl reminds us of the Arkham games in Gotham Knights trailer

HQ

Warner Bros. had already detailed both Robin and Nightwing in trailers dedicated to two of the three male playable characters in Gotham Knights, so it wasn't especially surprising when the developers promised we'd see more of Batgirl at San Diego Comic Con. The show has finally started, and the studio has delivered on its word.

The new trailer puts the spotlight on Batgirl, and it's safe to say her fighting style seems far closer to the Arkham games' Batman than Nightwing, Robin and the yet to be this detailed Red Hood do.