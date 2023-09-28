Batgirl director: Brendan Fraser's acting was worthy of an Oscar

HQ

Among the film productions that were killed off last year was Batgirl, which was described as almost finished, upsetting both those involved and the eagerly awaiting audience. Brendan Fraser would have played the villain Firefly, which we haven't seen on film yet, and if we are to believe the film's director, Adil El Arbi, it would have been an extremely good performance. Worthy of an Oscar, even.

"People do love the Bat family: they love Batgirl, they love Gotham City, they love Michael Keaton and Brendan Fraser gave an Oscar-worthy performance in the movie."

Thanks, Geek Tyrant.