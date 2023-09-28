Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Batgirl director: Brendan Fraser's acting was worthy of an Oscar

Adil El Arbi talked about Fraser's role as Firefly in the film.

Among the film productions that were killed off last year was Batgirl, which was described as almost finished, upsetting both those involved and the eagerly awaiting audience. Brendan Fraser would have played the villain Firefly, which we haven't seen on film yet, and if we are to believe the film's director, Adil El Arbi, it would have been an extremely good performance. Worthy of an Oscar, even.

"People do love the Bat family: they love Batgirl, they love Gotham City, they love Michael Keaton and Brendan Fraser gave an Oscar-worthy performance in the movie."

Thanks, Geek Tyrant.



