Baten Kaitos 1 and 2 HD remasters, a dream come true

Only the biggest fans of the Nintendo universe could dream of a return of Baten Kaitos, a short-lived JRPG series that Monolith Soft created, along with Tri-Crescendo, when it was still part of Bandai Namco for GameCube. But Nintendo Switch has bucked the console's role-playing trend and, against all odds, the old card game (called Magnus) is back.

Baten Kaitos 1&2 HD Remaster is one of the not-so-unexpected surprises of February's Nintendo Direct. Both Baten Kaitos: The Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean, the first in the series, and Baten Kaitos Origins, the prequel that followed years later, have been revamped with high-definition graphics to make this walk through the islands in the clouds even more eye-catching.

The remastering of Baten Kaitos 1 and 2 will be available in summer 2023.