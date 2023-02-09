Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Baten Kaitos 1&2 HD Remaster

Baten Kaitos 1 and 2 HD remasters, a dream come true

Nintendo and Bandai Namco turn the cards upside down in this return of the JRPG that marked the end of Gamecube.

Only the biggest fans of the Nintendo universe could dream of a return of Baten Kaitos, a short-lived JRPG series that Monolith Soft created, along with Tri-Crescendo, when it was still part of Bandai Namco for GameCube. But Nintendo Switch has bucked the console's role-playing trend and, against all odds, the old card game (called Magnus) is back.

Baten Kaitos 1&2 HD Remaster is one of the not-so-unexpected surprises of February's Nintendo Direct. Both Baten Kaitos: The Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean, the first in the series, and Baten Kaitos Origins, the prequel that followed years later, have been revamped with high-definition graphics to make this walk through the islands in the clouds even more eye-catching.

The remastering of Baten Kaitos 1 and 2 will be available in summer 2023.

Baten Kaitos 1&2 HD Remaster

