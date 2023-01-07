Batcave recreated with Halo Infinite: Forge

HQ

Ever since Forge was released for Halo Infinite, we've seen people create all kinds of spectacular worlds to fight in, from Peach's Super Mario 64 castle to the original Star Wars Battlefront. Now someone has recreated The Batcave with the surprisingly powerful tools, and the result is pretty spectacular, including tiny details fans will appreciate as well as stuff like the Batmobile and a teleport taking you straight to Wayne Manor.

