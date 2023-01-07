Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Halo Infinite

Batcave recreated with Halo Infinite: Forge

It even has a working teleporter to Wayne Manor.

Ever since Forge was released for Halo Infinite, we've seen people create all kinds of spectacular worlds to fight in, from Peach's Super Mario 64 castle to the original Star Wars Battlefront. Now someone has recreated The Batcave with the surprisingly powerful tools, and the result is pretty spectacular, including tiny details fans will appreciate as well as stuff like the Batmobile and a teleport taking you straight to Wayne Manor.

Head over this way to bookmark it. A rundown of the map can be found below. Cool work, don't you think?

Halo Infinite

