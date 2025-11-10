Bat-Fam: Season 1

Recently, Prime Video gave a fresh take on the formula of Batman by presenting a version of the story that was tailored for younger folk. It was a small special edition episode known as Merry Little Batman and it chronicled how Bruce Wayne welcomed his adopted son Damian into the fold of being the Caped Crusader, all on a mission to foil some of Gotham's elite criminals. If you're Batman fan and you didn't catch Merry Little Batman, you shouldn't be too concerned as this is a project that is made predominantly for kids, and young children at that. You could go as far as calling it a "My First" Batman experience.

Cut to this November and Prime Video is back with an extension to this premise in the form of a fully-fledged animated TV series known as Bat-Fam. As you might be able to imply, it expands the idea to the wider Batman family and also includes a host of other quirky individuals like Ra's Al Ghul and Man-Bat, but the main idea of seeing Bruce and Damian team up to keep Gotham's streets clean of crime still rings through.

It's a fun premise that puts all kinds of unique spins on the various Gotham personalities, all with the traditional twist of a children's show where every episode attempts to convey a core message. One episode revolving around the Mad Hatter and his daughter Sad Hatter attempts to explain that you shouldn't judge a book by its cover, another about reformed villains tries to show that people can change when given the right encouragement, a different one where Bruce keeps secrets from Damian shows that you shouldn't hide information from those that are important to you. Again, it's a very traditional and familiar children's show in style and format but hidden beneath Batman's cape and cowl.

As for how the show approaches the Batman premise, it's a bit of a strange version as it also bends the nature of many of the great DC villains to suit its purpose, so much so that fans of the Dark Knight might struggle to recognise the end product at times. But again, as mentioned earlier, this series is not made for veteran fans who know every nook and cranny about the character, it's for young folk. And to this end, you should expect basic and safe performances and dialogue. None of the characters and the way their voice lines are delivered are particularly inspiring, with Luke Wilson's version of Batman being a far-cry from Kevin Conroy... Still, Yonas Kibreab, who plays Damian, does have a great deal of energy and is without question the star of the show, and should become a fan-favourite for the youngsters that check out the 10-episodes in this first season.

This is an ad:

So, to come full circle, Bat-Fam is a safe and enjoyable spin on the story of Batman. It's the perfect way to begin introducing youngsters to the adventures of Gotham's greatest crime fighter, but just know that there is a clear age demographic that this series is made for, as many kids might prefer to simply watch the ever-amazing The Animated Series instead.

This is an ad: